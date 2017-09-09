Hurricane Irma batters Cuba, sets eye on Florida

In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves towards the Florida Coast in the Caribbean Sea taken at 20:00 UTC on September 07, 2017. (Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — Hurricane Irma made a brief landfall in Cuba late Friday evening, battering the island with 160 mph winds and torrential rain.

The storm became the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Cuba since 1924.

Irma weakened into a Category 3 storm, but it is expected to restrengthen into a category 4 hurricane before making landfall in southern Florida.

Irma’s eye will likely first pass over the Florida Keys early Sunday morning and then head up the coast towards Tampa Bay. As much as 20 inches of rain is forecast for parts of the Florida peninsula.

“(The core) is forecast right now to still go through the lower keys, not quite to Key West, and then on up to Naples, on up to Cape Coral, with a Category 4 wind of 140 mph,” says CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.

“It doesn’t have as much time to weaken before it hits our communities,” WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann added. “It’s going to be a very quick moving system. We expect widespread power outages late Sunday going through Monday.”

