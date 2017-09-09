Longtime soldier enjoys first OSU tailgate at event for military veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of people got ready bright and early Saturday morning for Ohio State University football’s big home opener game at the Shoe. A group of veterans started setting up at 5 a.m. at a tent to thank those for their service and invite other military members to enjoy a big tailgate together.

It’s an experience that Chris Oswalt is cherishing every second of. This is his first time in 25 years being back home in Ohio after deployment, and his first OSU football tailgate.

“I just got back, wrapped up my military career,” said Oswalt, an Army veteran. “In high school, Desert Storm was going on… I enlisted right after graduating and been gone ever since. I did a total of 5 years In Iraq, 4 in Afghanistan, Yemen, Kenya and all around the Middle East and Africa.”

Oswalt was at a tailgate with men and women who told NBC4’s Elyse Chengery that football and freedom brought them together today. The idea for this tailgate created by Jennifer Andrade 3 years ago for military past and present.

Andrade, a United States Airforce Veteran, explains, “I put all my time and energy into making sure this happens and to see veterans take advantage of it and more so bringing their family together they sacrifice so much and gave up all that family time.”

A tailgate that does just that – bringing family together. This is the first time Chris and his teenage son Gabriel can enjoy an Ohio State game together.

“To see the very first home game together son and father that fills my heart because that’s something he had to give up to serve in uniform,” says Andrade.

His son Gabe Oswalt smiles and says, “It’s different now that he’s home. It’s a lot better now.”

Oswalt really enjoys his time being back home in Ohio.

“You know, when we won the first playoff championship, I watched it from Afghanistan. And last year with the World Series with the Indians, I was in Iraq. So to actually be here in the stadium, my kids by my side, I’m getting goosebumps right now just thinking that those kind of memories is what I’ve been missing out on for the last 25 years. So the next 25, (I’m) going to do nothing but create those memories.”