Longtime soldier enjoys first OSU tailgate at event for military veterans

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of people got ready bright and early Saturday morning for Ohio State University football’s big home opener game at the Shoe. A group of veterans started setting up at 5 a.m. at a tent to thank those for their service and invite other military members to enjoy a big tailgate together.

It’s an experience that Chris Oswalt is cherishing every second of. This is his first time in 25 years being back home in Ohio after deployment, and his first OSU football tailgate.

Chris Oswalt

“I just got back, wrapped up my military career,” said Oswalt, an Army veteran. “In high school, Desert Storm was going on… I enlisted right after graduating and been gone ever since. I did a total of 5 years In Iraq, 4 in Afghanistan, Yemen, Kenya and all around the Middle East and Africa.”

Oswalt was at a tailgate with men and women who told NBC4’s Elyse Chengery that football and freedom brought them together today. The idea for this tailgate created by Jennifer Andrade 3 years ago for military past and present.

Andrade, a United States Airforce Veteran, explains, “I put all my time and energy into making sure this happens and to see veterans take advantage of it and more so bringing their family together they sacrifice so much and gave up all that family time.”

A tailgate that does just that – bringing family together. This is the first time Chris and his teenage son Gabriel can enjoy an Ohio State game together.

“To see the very first home game together son and father that fills my heart because that’s something he had to give up to serve in uniform,” says Andrade.

His son Gabe Oswalt smiles and says, “It’s different now that he’s home. It’s a lot better now.”

Oswalt really enjoys his time being back home in Ohio.

“You know, when we won the first playoff championship, I watched it from Afghanistan. And last year with the World Series with the Indians, I was in Iraq. So to actually be here in the stadium, my kids by my side, I’m getting goosebumps right now just thinking that those kind of memories is what I’ve been missing out on for the last 25 years. So the next 25, (I’m) going to do nothing but create those memories.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s