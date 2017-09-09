More than 700 AEP Ohio workers headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 700 American Electric Power workers are headed to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma’s landfall.

The AEP Ohio workers will help with recovery efforts once the storm passes. The employees and contractors include line personnel, tree crews, assessors and crew supervisors from throughout the AEP Ohio service area. The crews will stage in Lake County, Florida at first before they are moved where they are needed after the storm passes.

“Florida needs help, and we’re committed to doing our part, said AEP Ohio President and chief operating officer Julie Sloat. “Sending crews down south will reduce our available workforce in Ohio, which may impact wait times for local customers. We ask for your patience as we help our neighbors in need and promise that all our employees and contractors will return to Ohio as soon as possible.”

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the southeast coast of Florida by Sunday afternoon.