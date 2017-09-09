More than 700 AEP Ohio workers headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

By Published: Updated:
In this geocolor image GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at 11:45 UTC, sunlight, from the right, illuminates Hurricane Irma as the storm approaches Cuba and Florida. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts and Floridians emptied stores of plywood and bottled water after Hurricane Irma left at least 20 people dead and thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend. (NOAA via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 700 American Electric Power workers are headed to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma’s landfall.

The AEP Ohio workers will help with recovery efforts once the storm passes. The employees and contractors include line personnel, tree crews, assessors and crew supervisors from throughout the AEP Ohio service area. The crews will stage in Lake County, Florida at first before they are moved where they are needed after the storm passes.

“Florida needs help, and we’re committed to doing our part, said AEP Ohio President and chief operating officer Julie Sloat. “Sending crews down south will reduce our available workforce in Ohio, which may impact wait times for local customers. We ask for your patience as we help our neighbors in need and promise that all our employees and contractors will return to Ohio as soon as possible.”

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the southeast coast of Florida by Sunday afternoon.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s