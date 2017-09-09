Ohio State Buckeyes to face off against Oklahoma Sooners

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — It’s game day, Buckeye fans!

Tonight, the No. 2-dranked Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the No. 5-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Buckeye’s first home game of the season.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma players downplay the revenge factor, but memories are vivid of last year’s thumping at the hands of Ohio State. The young Buckeyes dominated at Norman, quieting the home crowd in a 45-24 blowout. Oklahoma hasn’t lost a game since, reeling off 11 straight victories.

If you’re heading to the game tonight, there are a few important changes at Ohio Stadium that you should know.

The Athletics Department said the university has finished the first phase of a three-year construction project repairing concrete in some sections of C-deck. When this season is over, phase two will start.

There are also almost 30 new 80-inch televisions and almost 50 new speakers in B-deck for fans to enjoy.

“One of our goals for a long time was to try to improve the experience that our fans in B-deck have at the football games, and so we’re excited to say we got bigger TVs and nicer speakers in B-Deck,” said Mike Penner with the Ohio State University Department of Athletics. “Hopefully those fans will be able to enjoy those this upcoming season.”

The game kicks off at 7:30pm.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.