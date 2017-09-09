Prosecutors: Man flew plane to Ohio for sex with 13-year-old

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old California man has been indicted after flying a company plane to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl during a business trip.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says Ryan Johnson, of Camarillo, California, drove a rental car to a planned rendezvous with the teen Aug. 30 but was instead arrested by police and members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Johnson was indicted Friday on charges that include importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors say Johnson had explicit online conversations and sough nude photos from someone he thought was the teen and that he planned to meet her for sex during a business trip to Akron.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Johnson’s attorney.

