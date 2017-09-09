Red Cross opens shelter at Ohio Dominican University for hurricane victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross says it has opened an emergency shelter at Ohio Dominican University to help anyone arriving in Columbus during Hurricane Irma evacuations.

The Red Cross is providing warm meals and a place to sleep for the affected people. One person is currently in need of assistance.

Anyone who wishes to help can donate by clicking here or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

The shelter is located at 2600 Airport Drive at Ohio Dominican University. Anyone heading to the shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family, according to the Red Cross:

  • Prescriptions and emergency medications
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
  • Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you
  • Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

