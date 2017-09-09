U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Steven Roddy

Roddy is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Roddy is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Michael Shepard

Shepard is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Shepard is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Randy Stanley

Stanley is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Stanley is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Corey Wright

Wright is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Wright is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.