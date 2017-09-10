CPD looking for man using credit card stolen during west Columbus car break-in

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of using a credit card stolen during a car break-in at a west Columbus church in July.

According to Columbus Police, the suspect broke into a 65-year-old woman’s car while she was working at St. Stephen The Martyr Church on the 4100 block of Clime Road. The suspect took off with the woman’s purse, which was left inside her vehicle. Police say the break-in happened between 3:30pm and 5:30pm on July 31.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera at the Giant Eagle on the 4700 block of West Broad Street around 6:45pm that same day. The man allegedly purchased $400 worth of gift cards using the stolen credit card.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Gubernath with the Columbus Police Auto Theft Unit at 614-645-2077.

