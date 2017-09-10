Crane collapses in Miami as winds from Hurricane Irma blow in

MIAMI, FL (AP) — One of two dozen construction cranes looming over the skyline in downtown Miami collapsed atop a high-rise in Irma’s winds.

An employee with the National Weather Service captured the crane boom and counterweight collapse on camera. The NWS then tweeted the video.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Many questioned why the cranes weren’t moved before the storm. Miami officials said Tuesday in a tweet. “The answer — it’s a slow process that can take about TWO weeks and there is NOT enough time,” they said. “Consider that the counterbalances on tower cranes weigh about 20,000 to 30,000 pounds.”

Tower cranes can rise hundreds of feet into the air on steel frameworks, and are used to lift steel, concrete, heavy construction equipment and other building materials.

They are designed to withstand winds up to 145 mph, but not a Category 5 hurricane, when winds top 157 mph, city officials said.