Florida sheriff warns ‘don’t shoot at Hurricane Irma’

WATE Staff Published:
(AP photo)

DADE CITY, FL (WATE) — Deputies in Pasco County are warning the public to not shoot guns at Hurricane Irma.

The sheriff’s office’s warning came after a viral Facebook event that jokingly encouraged people to shoot guns at the hurricane to relieve stress and boredom. More than 50,000 people joining the event.

“Let’s show Irma that we shoot post,” writes Ryon Edwards in the event’s description.

Edwards told BBC he crated the event out of stress and boredom and never expected the amount of interested he received. He noted that it was a little out of control.

Graphics suggesting how to shoot a hurricane have sprung up online, with the suggestion that if you fire correctly the bullet might not come back and kill you.

Other Facebook pages encourage people to throw flame throwers at the storm to try to scare it away. One of the event’s descriptions reads “It’s time we took a stand against this big bully! This our home nobody drives us out of our own territory.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s