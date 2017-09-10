Investigators seek man who shot at woman 13 times

Related Coverage CAIR asks Columbus Police to investigate after man shoots at Muslim woman 13 times

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot at a woman 13 times, striking her four times, about a week ago.

According to investigators, a 58-year-old woman was on her way home after leaving her place of employment in east Columbus around 1pm Monday. While driving west on Georgesville Road near Norton Road, a pick-up truck heading in the same direction slowed down suddenly, prompting the woman to switch lanes.

The truck picked up speed, driving side-by-side with the woman’s vehicle. That’s when the driver fired several shots into the passenger side of her vehicle. Police said her vehicle was shot at 13 times. The woman was struck four times, including in the back, hand, and elbow. Her side and rear windows were destroyed.

The woman was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Investigators say there was no confrontation, argument or dispute before the shooting occurred, and are seeking any details about the incident to find the suspect.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a full-sized navy or dark blue pick-up truck. The driver of the suspect vehicle is a white male and is believed to have had a passenger aboard at the time of the shooting.

The woman’s family requested she remains anonymous in fear of more harm being done.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH