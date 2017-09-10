Law enforcement searching for person following a hit-skip accident in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The Worthington Police Department confirms officers are looking for a person after a hit-skip accident in Worthington Sunday.

It happened around 5:30pm in the area of Worthington-Galena Road and Highland Avenue. Police say someone hit a pole and fled the scene.

Officers are in the area looking for the person involved.

Dispatchers with Worthington Police tell NBC4 the crash is the result of a police chase with Columbus Police.

Columbus Police can only confirm they are assisting with the search.

Police on scene say they are concerned for the person’s well-being following the crash.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.