Massive storm surge expected in Naples, Marco Island in Florida

NAPLES FL (WCMH) – The National Weather Service is warning of a life-threatening rapid rise of water on the southwest coast of Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center Atlantic Ops, the passage of the eye of Irma Sunday afternoon will cause water levels to rise in a matter of minutes. A storm surge of water 10-15 feet above ground level is expected in the Naples and Marco Island area.

People in the area are warned to move away from the water.

The area is also under an extreme wind warning until 3:30pm.