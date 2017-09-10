Newport Aquarium offering free admission for first responders this week

First Responders Week at Newport Aquarium (CREDIT: Newport Aquarium)

NEWPORT, KY (WCMH) — The Newport Aquarium just south of Cincinnati is offering free admission for first responders from Sept. 11-17.

The aquarium is recognizing Patriot Day, Sept. 11.

From September 11 to 17, the aquarium says it will recognize “police officers, firefighters, EMTs, state troopers, correction officers, 911 dispatchers, and other professionals involved in law enforcement, investigations and emergency response.” When they present their professional credentials, along with a valid government-issued photo ID at the ticket window, they will receive free admission to Newport Aquarium.

Family members and friends who accompany police, firefighters and first responders at the aquarium ticket window will be able to receive discounts of $3 off adult and $2 off child (ages 2-12) admission.

For more information, visit NewportAquarium.com or call 800-406-FISH (3474).

