COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff says one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

It happened around 4:20pm in Scioto Township.

The Sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Timothy Duchin was riding a motorcycle northbound on State Route 104 and went left of center, hitting 54-year-old Julie McKinley’s pickup.

Duchin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.