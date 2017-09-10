Plane tickets to Columbus save two Florida men from Irma’s path

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Floridians escaped the wrath of Hurricane Irma and came here to central Ohio.

Javier Lopez lives in Miami and was searching for a plane ticket and caught a break. There was one ticket to Columbus, Ohio.

“I said please give me I will go there,” said Lopez.

He had no family here but got help from the America Red Cross.

They sent him to their shelter at Ohio Dominican University.

“I have no words to explain how the people of the Red Cross are helping me,” said Lopez.

Lopez is not the only Floridian that landed here in Columbus.

Wes Kirk lives near the Fort Myers area and is now in Galena with family.

“I decided I want nothing to do with this state,” said Kirk. “I want to get out of here.”

He said he was got on the one of the last planes leaving.

Kirk had to leave some of his valuables that he couldn’t travel with in bags on his bed.

He said he had one thought before he left.

“This might be the last time I see this place without being knee-deep in water and no roof on.”

He added that he grew up in Florida and remembers living through other hurricanes but none this powerful.

He knows this is just the beginning.

“It’s not always is the storm the worst part the recovery is often worse.”

The Red Cross said they are still taking people from both Florida and Texas to this Shelter at Ohio Dominican University because the shelters and motels in the areas impacted are at capacity.