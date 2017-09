MADISON TWP, OH (WCMH) — Madison Township Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Blacklick Estates.

It happened around 9:03am Sunday on the 3800 block of Wade Road. Dispatchers were unable to confirm any further information at this time.

NBC4 has a crew on scene working to confirm more details.

