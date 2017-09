TAMPA BAY, FL (WCMH) — Some Tampa Bay flamingos are playing it safe and evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Crews at the Busch Gardens Theme Park are moving some 12,000 animals to secure locations ahead of the storm.

This flock is moving in a very orderly fashion into a shelter room at the park.

Zoological teams are at the park around the clock to monitor the animals.

Hurricane Irma is expected to his parts of Tampa Sunday and central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning.