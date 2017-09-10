VIDEO: Woman steals EMS truck, leads Nevada police on two-state chase

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after stealing an EMS vehicle and leading police on a two-state chase.

It happened in broad daylight on the Vegas strip around 3:30pm Saturday. According to NBC Las Vegas, medical personnel with the Clark County Fire Department were responding to a medical call at a Walgreens on Las Vegas Boulevard. The paramedics left the truck running and unlocked while treating a patient.

The woman, who was not identified by Las Vegas Police, first attempted to get into another EMS vehicle, but discovered it was locked. She then went to the paramedic truck, climbed in and took off.

The Clark County Fire Department told NBC Las Vegas that other department vehicles tried to box the woman and the stolen truck in, but she drove the truck over a curb. She also drove over spike strips laid down by the Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Police, but kept going after only two of the four rear tires became deflated.

The woman continued leading officers on a chase south on Interstate 15, crossing the state line into California. The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit as the woman approached the city of Primm. The woman pulled over just past the city near Yates Wells and she was taken into custody.

The woman now faces stolen property and other charges.