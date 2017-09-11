Better Call Jackson: Avoiding problems when changing cable companies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Merle Tutor enjoys watching television. Earlier this spring, she was approached about saving money on her cable bill, by switching to Direct TV. She wanted to save money Tutor agreed to switch her service.

“I only had it, I don’t even think a month when I called and canceled it,” Tutor said. “Every time it rained, we would lose our television and this went on for over a month.”

The Columbus woman received another offer from a Spectrum representative. The deal was to pay off her current account, up to $500, if she switched. She agreed, but her savings would be on hold. She still owed $165. That is when she decided she had Better Call Jackson.

What Tutor overlooked was her services were bundled together. That means when she canceled her AT&T subscription, her phone was also discontinued. The phone plan had a fee of $165 to cancel. That was not covered by the new provider’s contract.

We reached out to the Ohio Department of Commerce on behalf of Tutor. The agency contacted AT&T and was able to get her phone cancellation fee waived.

The bottom line, always read the fine print in an agreement before and after committing to contract. Plus, save all of the paperwork related to the agreement.