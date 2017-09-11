Better Call Jackson: Avoiding problems when changing cable companies

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Merle Tutor enjoys watching television. Earlier this spring, she was approached about saving money on her cable bill, by switching to Direct TV. She wanted to save money Tutor agreed to switch her service.

“I only had it, I don’t even think a month when I called and canceled it,” Tutor said. “Every time it rained, we would lose our television and this went on for over a month.”

The Columbus woman received another offer from a Spectrum representative. The deal was to pay off her current account, up to $500, if she switched. She agreed, but her savings would be on hold. She still owed $165. That is when she decided she had Better Call Jackson.

What Tutor overlooked was her services were bundled together. That means when she canceled her AT&T subscription, her phone was also discontinued. The phone plan had a fee of $165 to cancel. That was not covered by the new provider’s contract.

We reached out to the Ohio Department of Commerce on behalf of Tutor. The agency contacted AT&T and was able to get her phone cancellation fee waived.

The bottom line, always read the fine print in an agreement before and after committing to contract. Plus, save all of the paperwork related to the agreement.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s