Central Ohioans already helping relief efforts in Florida with the Red Cross

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The American Red Cross is already sending local volunteers to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts, but more help is needed both in Florida and Texas.

Eighteen Red Cross volunteers from the Central Ohio region are already on the ground in Florida. Red Cross spokesperson Jordan Tetting will be the next person to be sent down as soon as she can find a flight out, hopefully by Monday night or Tuesday.

“It’s really important that the people who are affected have the information that they need on how to get help and where they can access Red Cross resources,” said Tetting. “Last night alone in the Red Cross evacuation shelters there were more than 137,000 people.”

She encourages anyone who can to lend a helping hand to the victims of these disastrous hurricanes.

“The Red Cross is going to be there to meet whatever needs of the communities that have been affected are, make sure that people are adjusting well and have everything that they need,” said Tetting. “We still need super heroes to join our team.”

If you’d like to learn more about what it takes to become a Red Cross volunteer, you can attend a weekly orientation:

WHEN: Every Thursday at 6pm

WHERE: Red Cross Offices, 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH