Central Ohioans already helping relief efforts in Florida with the Red Cross

By Published: Updated:
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A tree blocks a road after it was downed by winds from Hurricane Irma on September 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moved up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The American Red Cross is already sending local volunteers to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts, but more help is needed both in Florida and Texas.

Eighteen Red Cross volunteers from the Central Ohio region are already on the ground in Florida. Red Cross spokesperson Jordan Tetting will be the next person to be sent down as soon as she can find a flight out, hopefully by Monday night or Tuesday.

“It’s really important that the people who are affected have the information that they need on how to get help and where they can access Red Cross resources,” said Tetting. “Last night alone in the Red Cross evacuation shelters there were more than 137,000 people.”

She encourages anyone who can to lend a helping hand to the victims of these disastrous hurricanes.

“The Red Cross is going to be there to meet whatever needs of the communities that have been affected are, make sure that people are adjusting well and have everything that they need,” said Tetting. “We still need super heroes to join our team.”

If you’d like to learn more about what it takes to become a Red Cross volunteer, you can attend a weekly orientation:

WHEN: Every Thursday at 6pm

WHERE: Red Cross Offices, 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s