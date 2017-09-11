Columbus Blue Mass honors 9/11 victims and first responders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A special mass is being held in Columbus to honor first responders and remember those killed on September 11, 2001.

Everybody remembers where they were on 9/11. Men and women are gathering at St. Timothy Catholic Church to commemorate that anniversary and honor those who serve and those who lost their lives.

The mass honors and recognizes the sacrifice of people like police, firefighters and medics make in order to keep us safe.

It is also a somber occasion, with lots of reflection about what happened in this country 16 years ago today.