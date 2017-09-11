Columbus Blue Mass honors 9/11 victims and first responders

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A special mass is being held in Columbus to honor first responders and remember those killed on September 11, 2001.

Everybody remembers where they were on 9/11. Men and women are gathering at St. Timothy Catholic Church to commemorate that anniversary and honor those who serve and those who lost their lives.

The mass honors and recognizes the sacrifice of people like police, firefighters and medics make in order to keep us safe.

It is also a somber occasion, with lots of reflection about what happened in this country 16 years ago today.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s