Columbus holds ceremony in honor of 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Sharing stories, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Council and members of the New York City Fire Department remembered the lives of the men and women who lost their life 16 years ago in the September 11 terror attacks.

“We are gathered here to think the tens and thousands of men and women who bravely answered the militaries call to those months and years following 911. And to honor those continuing to answer those calls each and every day,” said Columbus Mayor, Andrew Ginther.

First responders including members from the Ohio Task Force 1 sat listened as mayor Ginther and New York City first responders told their personal stories of September 11, 2001. Lieutenant Dominic Maggiore and Captain John Boyle both spent countless amounts of days and hours at Ground Zero following the attacks.

“In New York, we lost 2,753 people and total killed was 2,977,” said Maggiore.

“Terrorism has many faces whether it’s foreign or domestic, It’s still terrorism. We as a nation must coin a phrase ‘Never Forget’. Ladies and gentlemen let us never forget September 11, 2001,” said Capt. Boyle.