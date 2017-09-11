Columbus man wanted for west side murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are still searching for a Columbus man who is accused of killing another man last month on the west side of Columbus.

35-year-old Leonard A. Durham IV is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Devon Durr.

Police consider Durham to be armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened August 27 on the initial block of South Richardson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one man unresponsive with multiple gunshots. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Devon Durr and say some kind of argument happened outside the home before Durr was shot.

Police identified Durham as a suspect and charged him with murder on September 1. His last known address is on South Terrace Avenue.