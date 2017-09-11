Concerned community members address city council after violent arrest video

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The video of Timothy Davis’ arrest has sparked major controversy in some of the Black communities of Columbus.

Some of those community leaders expressed their demands during an open session of Monday’s City Council meeting.

“That video was horrible,” said one community activist. “It looked like a street fight.”

There were a lot of emotions and demands toward city leaders to correct the problem many people in the Black community see with the Columbus Police Department.”

“I’m asking for an investigation that’s fair and transparent,” said another community activist Kenny Brown.

Police Chief Kim Jacobs who came to hear the concerns. She said this incident has been under investigation since September 2, the day the arrest happened.

Tammy Fournier Alsaada of the people justice project demanded answers soon.

“So we’re giving you seven days to explain this video to the citizens of Columbus.”

Chief Jacobs explained that investigations could take weeks and they are still looking for more evidence.

“Investigations do take time, unfortunately,” said Chief Jacobs. “We don’t have everything available to us at the moment. Seven days is a stretch to get an investigation done.”

Concerned citizen Stacy Little says something needs to be done in the streets of Columbus.

She didn’t know the man arrested but wants to see a positive change in the way CPD polices all of its communities especially the Black neighborhoods.

“Our residents and our people should not be aggressively policed that is not the way to go about solving quote, unquote crime,” said Little

Many of the community members said they would be back at City hall next Monday and expect answers from Chief Jacobs.