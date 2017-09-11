Endangered missing alert sent out for children last seen in northeast Ohio

BROOKLYN, OH (WCMH) – Police in northeast Ohio are looking for three children who have been missing since Thursday.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Angelina Hill, Liberty Hill and Justice Browand were taken by their mother, Dianna Hill.

Investigators say DiaNna Hill suffers from mental illness. Police are concerned for the safety of all four.

Angelina Hill is 15-years-old. She stands 5’1″, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Liberty Hill is 5-years-old. She stands 3’2″, weighing 48 pounds with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

Justice Browand is four-months-old.

Dianna Hill is believed to be driving a res 2000 Chrysler Town and County van with Ohio license place GFZ3404.

If you have any information, please contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.