Endangered missing alert sent out for children last seen in northeast Ohio

By Published: Updated:

BROOKLYN, OH (WCMH) – Police in northeast Ohio are looking for three children who have been missing since Thursday.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Angelina Hill, Liberty Hill and Justice Browand were taken by their mother, Dianna Hill.

Investigators say DiaNna Hill suffers from mental illness. Police are concerned for the safety of all four.

Angelina Hill is 15-years-old. She stands 5’1″, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Liberty Hill is 5-years-old. She stands 3’2″, weighing 48 pounds with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

Justice Browand is four-months-old.

Dianna Hill is believed to be driving a res 2000 Chrysler Town and County van with Ohio license place GFZ3404.

If you have any information, please contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s