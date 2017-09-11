Georgia reports its first Irma related death

WORTH COUNTY, GA (WRBL/AP) — One man is dead after Worth County Emergency Management confirms he fell off his roof Monday morning.

Ray Salter with Worth County Fire and Emergency Management confirms the man fell around 11 a.m. while trying to remove fallen debris from his roof.

The home, in the 200 block of Herring Road, was reportedly difficult for fire and emergency responders to access.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Hurricane Irma weakened into a still-dangerous tropical storm Monday as it pushed inland, triggering record flooding in Florida’s northeastern corner, while rescuers in its soggy, wind-battered wake mobilized to reach victims and learn the full extent of the damage.

The storm engulfed nearly the entire Florida peninsula, wreaking havoc from the state’s southernmost point up to the Georgia line, from the Atlantic coast to the Gulf side. It swamped homes, uprooted massive trees, flooded streets, cast boats ashore, snapped miles of power lines and toppled construction cranes.