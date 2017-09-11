Florida deputy, paramedic rescued after live power pole falls on patrol car

BARTOW, FL (WFLA) – A sheriff’s deputy and a fire rescue paramedic were trapped in a patrol car in Polk County, Florida Sunday night after a power pole and live electric lines fell on it as they were driving.

Sergeant Chris Lynne and paramedic James Tanner Schaill were traveling from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where they had dropped off an elderly patient during Hurricane Irma. They then became trapped for nearly two hours when a power pole fell on their vehicle.

Lakeland Electric crews responded and were able to disconnect the lines. Both men were able to get out of the patrol car just after 1:15am Monday.

The scare only held them up from helping the community for a few hours. Both returned to work to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.