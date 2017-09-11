Food bank volunteers clean up veterans’ grave sites

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Volunteers from the Mid-Ohio Food Bank spent September 11th giving back as they went to Greenlawn Cemetery to take time for veterans no longer with us. It was all part of the Patriot Day National Day of Service.

Dozens of volunteers spent hours making sure that grave markers are restored. They say it is especially important to give back to our veterans on September 11.

Kaimyn Pazco of Americorps VISTA was one of the volunteers who spent hours cleaning each grave marker saying, “I think today is a big day that resonates with a lot of American individuals and it’s been really cool to come here and give back to individuals who have fought for our freedoms. There was a lot of moss, a lot of grit so it was really cool scraping it off when the water came back around a second time to see them have a fresh new face, really rewarding in its own way.”

Volunteers who want to make sure the grave markers are back to what they were the day they were placed at Greenlawn Cemetery.

“Make them look brand new again and this is the first time I’ve had a chance to do something hands on to remember 9/11 so it was a pretty special day. It makes the whole entire graveyard look better and I think it’s kind of a respect thing as well like we don’t want to let these get all dirty and just be forgotten,” said Katherine Pappas of Americorps VISTA.

One particular grave marker one stood out to the volunteer with the last name Pappas.

“You can imagine what these people went through but it’s kind of different when you see one with your own last name on it, it kind of puts it into perspective more like this person had a family and this person served our country,” Pappas

A man named Roger was also placing each grave marker correctly into the ground as some of them have moved slightly through the years, “They just look 100 percent better and that’s the whole idea of honoring these folks especially today it’s kind of the least we can do.”

More than 300 grave markers were cleaned on Monday here at Greenlawn Cemetery.