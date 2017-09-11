Kentucky boy killed after being abducted along with mother

By Published:
Lonnie Belt

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Police say they have discovered the body of a Kentucky boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders says the 5-year-old’s body was found Monday about a half-mile from where his mother was thrown from a cliff in eastern Kentucky.

Police say the boy’s mother, Jessica Durham, survived and is at a Lexington hospital.

A suspect is in custody. Police say the suspect, Lonnie Belt, is charged with kidnapping and assaulting the boy’s mother. Police say more charges are pending.

State police identified the boy as James Spoonamore.

An arrest citation says Belt and Durham got into an argument about money. Belt allegedly hit her on the head, tied her up and took her to the cliff.

