Kristen Bell Sings for Hurricane Irma evacuees at shelter

By Published:
(Inside Edition)

(INSIDE EDITION) — Actress Kristen Bell helped bring some cheer to evacuees affected by Hurricane Irma.

In a video shared by Meadow Woods Middle School, Bell, 37, sings “For the First Time in Forever,” from Frozen.

The star even enlisted some help from children in the crowd at the Orlando school to sing the tune.

“I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off [Irma],” Bell said while on stage.

The school thanked Bell for her kind gesture in a tweet.

“Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message! Continue spreading joy!” They wrote.

Bell, who was stuck at the Swan and Dolphin Hotel at Disney World ahead of the storm, didn’t stop her kind efforts there.

The Good Place star helped actress Jennifer Carpenter’s grandmother and mother and also helped secure a hotel room for Frozen co-star Josh Gad’s family after they were reportedly stranded in the state.

Bell took to Instagram to say she is just trying to help those in need.

“Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious,” Bell wrote on her Instagram. “Every person I passed today was assisting someone else… it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this.”

