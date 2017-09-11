Photo shows hundreds of doctors, nurses leaving to help during Hurricane Irma

Doctors, nurses and paramedics await take-off from Dulles International Airport aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 9, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ryan DeCamp)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCMH/AP) — A photo released by the United States Air Force shows more than 300 doctors, nurses, and paramedics aboard a C-17 plane on their way to Florida to assist during Hurricane Irma.

The medical personnel were flown in three C-17s from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina and Dover Air Force Base, Delaware on September 9 in preparation of Irma’s expected landfall the next day.

“Across the federal family, we are committed to meeting the needs of local communities, especially in times of crises,” said Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Robert Kadlec. “With the help from our partners at DoD, our medical personnel now are positioned to provide medical care after the storm, whether they’re needed at overwhelmed hospitals or for residents taking refuge in evacuation shelters.”

Irma hit southern Florida on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

