Second victim dies after Linden shooting in August

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The second victim of a shooting in Linden died more than a week after the crime took place.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:32pm, August 31, officers were called to the area of Joyce and Republic avenues on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men lying on a porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, Theodore A. Stokes, 20, was transported to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The second victim, Jacques D. Gavin, 24, was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Gavin was initially expected to survive the shooting, but police say he succumbed to his injuries September 8.

According to officers, the suspects pulled in front of the residence and exchanged gunfire with at least one of the victims. The suspects drove away from the area in a green minivan which was recovered a short time later, not far from the scene.

Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.