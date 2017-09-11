Service commemorates unveiling of Blue Star Memorial in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — There are many memorial services happening in Central Ohio, in memory of the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks in New York City.

But a different kind of memorial service was held along the Ohio Erie Trail in Westerville, to honor Americans who served in the Armed Forces over the years.

The Blue Star memorial was unveiled by the Westerville Garden Club.

NBC4 spoke with a man whose family was forced out of his home country and made the ultimate sacrifice in this country.

As Udo Maroscher sang the National Anthem, the Westerville American Legion Post raised the flag to half-staff.

Maroscher said he served in the American Navy, years after coming to this country as a pre-teen refugee.

“We fled Transylvania, which is part of Romania, I was six years old, when we went to Austria, that was only for a short time, then the Russians moved in there too and we ended up in American-occupied Bavaria,” Maroscher said.

His family made the ultimate sacrifice when his older brother Albert was killed in Vietnam on Easter Sunday 1968.

After Taps was played, Maroscher told his fellow veterans, “When I hear that, I tear up thinking about my brother, he was a high-decorated major.”

He said it was his pleasure to be a part of the Westerville Blue Star memorial service, one of the 250 signs placed around the US.

“It is my way of honoring my country, that is what it means to me,” said Maroscher.

Celine Hallier, Garden Club of Ohio 2nd Vice President said, “The Blue Star started out as a window banner as a meaningful way to honor WW II armed forces.” She said the first Highway Marker was installed in Rhode Island in 1947. Ohio has since placed 75 Blue Star markers around the state. Markers that are now meant to honor all who have served.

“It is an honor to be a citizen of this country,” Maroscher said.

The Garden Club of Ohio has also placed three Gold Star memorials around the state for families of those who died while in the armed forces. One of them is placed at the University of Toledo, another in Massillon and the other in Broadview Heights.