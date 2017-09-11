Woman accused of shooting sleeping homeless man

By Published:
(Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 26-year-old woman accused of shooting a homeless man last month is in police custody.

Police said Katie Quackenbush is charged with attempted murder for the Aug. 26 shooting near Music Row.

It was previously reported the victim was sleeping in front of a building not far from 19th Avenue and Chet Atkins Place when a Lexus SUV pulled up and fired two shots. The man was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was critically injured in the shooting and an update on his condition has not been released.

A motive was not immediately released.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s