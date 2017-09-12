Baby tigers become brothers at San Diego zoo after mother rejects cub

SAN DIEGO, CA (WCMH) — Two tiger cubs from different families will grow up together as brothers.

According to CNN, an endangered Sumatran tiger–rejected by his mom, was flown from the National Zoo in Washington to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Monday.

There he met a Bengal tiger cub rescued during an alleged smuggling attempt at the Mexico border.

The two became instant friends; wrestling and jumping.

Zoo keepers will closely watch them for the next day or so.

If things keep going well, visitors at the safari park will be able to see them both in action through the zoo’s nursery window.

