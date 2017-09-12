Blue meth seized during Jackson County traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers say 29 grams of meth worth around $6,000 was seized during a traffic stop last week in Jackson County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over a 1999 Ford station wagon for speeding on US 35 in Jackson County on September 8.

Troopers said criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 29 grams of meth, according to the patrol.

The driver, Michael S. Henderson, was taken to the Jackson County Jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs.