Body of Ohio sailor Jacob Drake returning home

Jacob Drake, of Champaign County Ohio.

WEST JEFFERSON, OH (WCMH) — The body of Jacob Drake, one of one of 10 missing sailors killed after the U.S.S John McCain collided with a merchant ship Aug. 21st near Singapore, returns to Ohio, Tuesday.

The Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral home announced Drake’s body would be returning to Ohio today, with his visitation and funeral to be held Saturday.

Drake, 21, was aboard the U.S.S John McCain when it collided with a merchant ship near Singapore. Nine other soldiers were killed in the crash.

According to the funeral home, in lieu of flowers, Drake’s family is asking for people to honor his love of animals by making a donation to a local animal shelter or rescue of their choice.

