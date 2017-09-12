Cleveland Indians win 20th straight game, tying American League record.

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Manager Terry Francona #17 celebrates with starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Tigers for their 20th straight win. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians have extended their winning streak to 20 games.

The streak matches the 2002 “Moneyball” Athletics for the best streak this century.

Corey Kluber (15-4, 2.56 ERA) is 4-0 during the run, including a 13-strikeout effort against the White Sox last Thursday.

The Indians are approaching the record 26-game mark set by the 1916 New York Giants. That team also had one tie during its run, but those don’t count as completed games in baseball, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

