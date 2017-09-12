Cleveland Indians win 20th straight game, tying American League record.

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians have extended their winning streak to 20 games.

The streak matches the 2002 “Moneyball” Athletics for the best streak this century.

Corey Kluber (15-4, 2.56 ERA) is 4-0 during the run, including a 13-strikeout effort against the White Sox last Thursday.

The Indians are approaching the record 26-game mark set by the 1916 New York Giants. That team also had one tie during its run, but those don’t count as completed games in baseball, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

PHOTOS: Cleveland Indians win 20 straight View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates as he rounds the bases on a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers pitchers during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)