Cleveland Indians win 20th straight game, tying American League record.

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians have extended their winning streak to 20 games.
The streak matches the 2002 “Moneyball” Athletics for the best streak this century.
Corey Kluber (15-4, 2.56 ERA) is 4-0 during the run, including a 13-strikeout effort against the White Sox last Thursday.
The Indians are approaching the record 26-game mark set by the 1916 New York Giants. That team also had one tie during its run, but those don’t count as completed games in baseball, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.