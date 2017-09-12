Franklin Co. Coroner says overdose deaths up nearly 90 percent in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner says overdose deaths in central Ohio are up nearly 90 percent from this time last year.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, between January 1 and June 30 of 2017, there were 268 overdose deaths in the central Ohio area.

That’s up 88 percent from 2016, which had 143 overdoses in the same time period.

Of the deaths, 80 percent were from opiates and 56 percent were fentanyl or fentanyl analogue related, according to Ortiz.

Men continue to make up the majority of the deaths, with 72 percent.

“In terms of race, for this period, there were 76% whites and 23% African Americans. For the 2016 period there were 82% whites and 18% African Americans. This is a 5% increase in overdose deaths in the African American community,” Ortiz stated in a press release.

The top 5 zip codes of residence for those who died of accidental over-doses during the first six months of 2017 are: 43232, 43223, 43206, 43207, 43211.