Democrats hoping to be next Ohio governor meet in 1st debate

By Published:

MARTINS FERRY, OH (AP) — Democratic candidates for Ohio governor are holding the first in a series of statewide debates aimed at raising the party’s visibility and appeal as it tries to take back the seat from Republicans next year.

Contenders set to square off in a town hall style forum at Martins Ferry High School Tuesday are former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former state Rep. Connie Pillich and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni.

The event is sponsored by the Ohio Democratic Party, which is not taking sides in the primary. Janetta King, a top policy adviser to former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland, will moderate.

Candidates will field questions from a live audience and from Facebook and Twitter.

They’re competing for a chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is term-limited.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s