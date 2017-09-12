Elementary school catches fire in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — An elementary school in Tampa caught fire Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., crews responded to Robert E. Lee Elementary School on East Columbus Drive for the fire.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring from the building.

News Channel 8 had viewers reach out from all across the Tampa Bay area saying they could see the smoke. Some were as far away as Clearwater.

Tampa Fire Rescue confirms it is a two-alarm fire.

News Channel 8 has several crews at the scene and will bring you any updates as soon as we get them.