COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Firefighters contained a two-alarm fire on the 9000 block of Polaris Lakes Drive early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just after 4:45 am.

Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin says they believe the fire started after an issue with the gas meter.

Crews were trying to shut the gas feed down through an underground valve at the multi-unit building.

Everyone in the building was able to get out okay, and there were no injuries reported.