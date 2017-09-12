Franklin County, Columbus officials team up to fight drug overdoses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus and Franklin County are teaming up to fight drug overdoses. They invited more than a hundred treatment groups to a call to action to end the opiate crisis right here in Central Ohio.

Some startling numbers came out of that meeting with the Franklin County Coroner on opiate related overdose deaths. From January 2016 to June 2016, there were 143 overdose deaths. During the same time period in 2017 there have already been 268 overdose deaths. That’s an increase of 88 percent and officials say that number is expected to rise.

“My hope is to work together and build a model that is not just opioid focused, because that is the drug of the day, but is really drug addiction focused,” said Columbus City Council President Zach Klein.

The plan focuses on five things. Preventing opiate abuse and addiction, reducing the number of opiate-related deaths, expanding access for treatment, improving the safety of our community and lastly.. recovery and community engagement.

“We need to really push on the prevention side also to get the number of people that are becoming addicted to decrease,” said Franklin County Coroner, Dr. Anahi Ortiz.

Dr. Ortiz will lead the recovery and community engagement part of the action plan.

Men continue to be the majority of overdose deaths, leading at 72 percent. The majority of those are fentanyl or fentanyl related. The office also released the top 5 areas that had the highest number of overdoses in Franklin County: 43232, 43223, 43206, 43207, 43211.