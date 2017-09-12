NES Classic console returning in 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After announcing earlier this year they were discontinuing the NES Class, Nintendo says they will be bringing it back in 2018.

According to Business Wire, Nintendo says the NES Classic will return the summer of 2018.

The NES Classic was released in November and was plagued by supply issues leading up to Christmas.

In April, Nintendo announced they were discontinuing the console, despite high demand for the retro video game machine.

The console allowed gamers to play older games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong.

In June, Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Classic, which launches September 29 at $79.99. Because of high demand for the console, Business Wire reports Nintendo will continue to ship the SNES Classic into 2018.