COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Columbus bank Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30pm at the First Merchants Bank at 1616 Dublin Granville Road.

Police say a man with a black mask over his face pointed a black handgun at tellers and demanded cash. The suspect ran from the bank with an unspecified amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a white male standing around 5’10 and weighing 175 pounds.