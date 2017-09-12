Ohio has nine cases of bacterial infection transmitted by puppies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A follow up on a story regarding a breakout of a potentially dangerous bacteria has been linked to puppies that were sold at Ohio-based Petland stores.

The health department confirms to NBC4’s Elyse Chengery that there are currently nine cases of campylobacter in Franklin County.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts of Columbus Public Health says “We’ve been working with a few cases of campylobacter here in our community that appear to be related to a local pet store from individuals who have recently acquired or been exposed to pets at this pet store.”

“We see campylobacter probably three times a week it’s the most common cause of infectious diarrhea in the united states. It’s transmitted to people and animals through fecal material or under cooked meats that gets into contaminated water sources. Dogs are getting through other dogs or possibly through humans. Cats can get it as well,” said Parson.

Some signs you can spot if your pet at home has campylobacter are vomiting and diarrhea. Dr. Parson says it’s easily treatable with a simple antibiotic.

A person with campylobacter will have symptoms similar to pets.

“It causes diarrhea, abdominal cramping, can cause bloody diarrhea, a low-grade fever. Some individuals can get nausea and vomiting,” says Dr. Roberts.

“Most cases symptoms resolve on its own within two to five days. Then people usually go on to resume their normal activities after the five or so days pass of the diarrhea,” Dr. Roberts.

Both doctors say a good way to avoid this from happening is to make sure you wash your hands.

Health experts on Tuesday said campylobacter is not deadly however they say that if you show any signs you’re being asked to contact your doctor so that you can treat it properly.