One dead after single-vehicle accident in Pickaway County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH)– The Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2:45 pm on US-23 southbound, just north of Weigand Road.

Troopers say 69-year-old Delletta M. Bowers was driving south on US-23 when she went off the left side of the road. Her car struck a culvert and overturned, trapping her in the vehicle.

Medics from the Harrison Township Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene.

The coroner will perform an autopsy, but alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.