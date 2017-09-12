Parents get tattoos to match son’s new cochlear implant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) — A mom and dad in Kentucky said they didn’t want their son to feel different, so they got tattoos matching his new cochlear implant.

Connor Higgins, 2, is the center of his parent’s world.

“He is definitely the best thing that ever happened to us,” Hope Higgins, Connor’s mom, tells WAVE.

However, in 2016, Connor was diagnosed with auditory neuropathy. “Basically where his brain waves and his sound waves do not link up,” said Hope.

Since birth, Connor has been communicating with gestures and noises.

After hearing aids didn’t work, doctors decided to implant a bi-lateral cochlear implant inside Connor.

To make sure Connor never feels different, his mom and dad had matching tattoos inked onto their heads.

Connor still doesn’t know words and has a long road ahead of him, but Hope wanted to make sure the first words he ever heard were: “Connor, mommy and daddy love you.”