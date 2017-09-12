President Trump welcomes ninth grandchild

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump.

Eric Trump, along with his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.

Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president’s re-election efforts.

